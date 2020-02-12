Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $14.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,131,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,474. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

