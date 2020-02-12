Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Model N reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Model N has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $119,544.75. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 255,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

