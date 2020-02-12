Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG Specialty Lending.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,638,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.