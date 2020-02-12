Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.00 Price Target for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pulse Biosciences an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PLSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 108,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLSE stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

