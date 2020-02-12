Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James raised FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FFG opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

