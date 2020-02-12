Zacks: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,240 shares of company stock valued at $243,112. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LCNB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LCNB by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

