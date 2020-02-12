Zacks: Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

