Zacks: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $102,717.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $117,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

