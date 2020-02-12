Zacks: ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

THMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,566. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.