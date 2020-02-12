Zano (ZANO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,837.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $2.79 million and $33,837.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,013,546 coins and its circulating supply is 9,984,046 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

