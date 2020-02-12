Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Zap has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $109,426.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.08 or 0.06009118 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00120412 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

