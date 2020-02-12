Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Zayo Group has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

