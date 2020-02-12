Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,108 shares during the period. Zayo Group makes up 1.5% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Zayo Group worth $42,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zayo Group by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,898 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,467,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zayo Group by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Zayo Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.