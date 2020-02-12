ZCore Market Cap Reaches $189,780.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $189,780.00 and approximately $861.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,337,543 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.