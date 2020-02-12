Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $700,503.00 and approximately $9,711.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

