Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $353,388.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $353,388.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,650 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

