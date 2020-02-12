Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.32 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $8.32 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00707816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00129276 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00132006 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008465 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002236 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,510,450 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

