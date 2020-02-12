Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247,494.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $247,494.00 and approximately $739.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

