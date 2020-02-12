ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0003

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $7,793.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.