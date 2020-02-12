Zetacoin Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $175,329.00 and approximately $8,919.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.04584705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00823544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,090,609 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

