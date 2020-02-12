Zilla Market Capitalization Achieves $608,979.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $608,979.00 and $16,514.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

