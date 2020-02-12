Zilliqa Market Capitalization Hits $83.70 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $83.70 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DEx.top, BitMart and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,189,117,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,897,650,730 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Koinex, Kucoin, Zebpay, WazirX, Coinone, HitBTC, FCoin, DDEX, OOOBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinhub, Tokenomy, IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Bitbns, UEX, Huobi, Korbit, Gate.io, Hotbit, AirSwap, OTCBTC, DEx.top and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

