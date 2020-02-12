Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $813.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $813.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.78 million to $823.60 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $365.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.94. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.