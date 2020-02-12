Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Z stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $176,235.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $449,618.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

