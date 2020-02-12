Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.