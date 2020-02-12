Zions Bancorporation NA Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

