Zipper Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Zipper has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $2.08 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003050 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

