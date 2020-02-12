Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $5,161,121.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,621 shares of company stock worth $20,833,805.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $5,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

