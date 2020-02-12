ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,983.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and Coinsuper. ZPER has a market cap of $715,469.00 and $3,983.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00411761 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009750 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012655 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001350 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

