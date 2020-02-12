ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $823,847.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $823,847.00 and approximately $401.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

