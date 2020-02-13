$0.01 EPS Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.21. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.