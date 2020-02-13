$0.11 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $438.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 257.89%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

