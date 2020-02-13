$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $930.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

