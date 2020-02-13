$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. WillScot reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WillScot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 69.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the second quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WillScot during the third quarter valued at $779,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 397,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

