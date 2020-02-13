$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 223,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

