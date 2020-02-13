-$0.14 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

DFFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

DFFN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 696,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,741. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

