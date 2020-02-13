$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSMX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

