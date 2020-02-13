$0.35 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

