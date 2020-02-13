$0.35 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

MRCC opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.17. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

