-$0.36 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of SWTX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,413. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

