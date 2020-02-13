$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNP. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 555,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 249,031 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 65,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

