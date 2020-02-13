$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,092,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,278. HBT Financial has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

