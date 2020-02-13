$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Silgan posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Silgan has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,135,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

