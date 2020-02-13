$0.55 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 680,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

