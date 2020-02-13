$0.56 EPS Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

