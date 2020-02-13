-$0.56 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.63). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

