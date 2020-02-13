-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.47). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ra Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RARX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,054,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,914,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

