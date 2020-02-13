$0.96 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

