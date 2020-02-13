0x Market Capitalization Achieves $189.40 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $189.40 million and approximately $42.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, WazirX, ABCC and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,221,885 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Crex24, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Huobi, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Bitbns, Upbit, WazirX, Coinone, BitBay, DDEX, C2CX, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bithumb, BitMart, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, Mercatox, AirSwap, Gate.io, Binance, Iquant, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Tokenomy, HitBTC, GOPAX, ABCC and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

