0xBitcoin Trading Up 0.3% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.45 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.25 or 0.06033242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00120372 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.